HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 352.52 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 74.13% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 352.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales352.52314.56 12 OPM %11.569.63 -PBDT28.7818.37 57 PBT20.1612.69 59 NP12.527.19 74

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 09:13 IST

