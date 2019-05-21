HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 352.52 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 74.13% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 352.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales352.52314.56 12 OPM %11.569.63 -PBDT28.7818.37 57 PBT20.1612.69 59 NP12.527.19 74
