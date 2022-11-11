Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.0100000000

