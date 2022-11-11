Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.01 500 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

