Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 154.28% to Rs 33.87 croreNet profit of Freshtrop Fruits reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 154.28% to Rs 33.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.8713.32 154 OPM %12.73-2.85 -PBDT4.200.01 41900 PBT2.93-1.19 LP NP2.08-0.78 LP
