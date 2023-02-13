Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 56.27% to Rs 5.02 croreNet loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.27% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.0211.48 -56 OPM %-12.9511.32 -PBDT-1.130.57 PL PBT-1.400.32 PL NP-2.171.28 PL
