Frick India standalone net profit rises 38.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 51.38% to Rs 100.09 crore

Net profit of Frick India rose 38.42% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.38% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.0966.12 51 OPM %8.619.83 -PBDT9.897.55 31 PBT9.336.96 34 NP7.355.31 38

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:34 IST

