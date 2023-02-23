Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 1708.60 croreNet loss of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board reported to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 1708.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1524.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1708.601524.32 12 OPM %5.594.51 -PBDT83.3645.51 83 PBT-43.401.30 PL NP-43.401.30 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
