JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 1708.60 crore

Net loss of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board reported to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 1708.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1524.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1708.601524.32 12 OPM %5.594.51 -PBDT83.3645.51 83 PBT-43.401.30 PL NP-43.401.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU