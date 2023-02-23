Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 1.65 croreNet Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.651.42 16 OPM %10.303.52 -PBDT-2.61-2.96 12 PBT-2.63-2.97 11 NP-2.63-2.97 11
