JSW Projects standalone net profit declines 56.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 100.37 crore

Net profit of JSW Projects declined 56.60% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 100.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.37121.0145.5752.7835.3945.8831.1639.5622.8452.63

