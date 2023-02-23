JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project
Business Standard

JSW Projects standalone net profit declines 56.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 100.37 crore

Net profit of JSW Projects declined 56.60% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 100.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.37121.01 -17 OPM %45.5752.78 -PBDT35.3945.88 -23 PBT31.1639.56 -21 NP22.8452.63 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU