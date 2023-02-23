JSW Projects standalone net profit declines 56.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel signs MoU to explore low-emission steel production
JSW Steel soars after American arm secures long-term financing for Texas project
JSW Steel gains as crude steel production rises 17% YoY in Q3 FY23
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
JSW Steel records 25% growth in standalone crude steel production in Oct
-
Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 100.37 croreNet profit of JSW Projects declined 56.60% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 100.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.37121.01 -17 OPM %45.5752.78 -PBDT35.3945.88 -23 PBT31.1639.56 -21 NP22.8452.63 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU