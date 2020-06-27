Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 64.62% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 64.62% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.14% to Rs 14.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 99.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.7524.32 -11 99.8783.13 20 OPM %22.9416.24 -19.7315.22 - PBDT5.323.95 35 19.9512.52 59 PBT4.713.26 44 17.5610.30 70 NP4.562.77 65 14.048.40 67

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 19:32 IST

