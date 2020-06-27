Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 64.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 64.62% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.14% to Rs 14.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 99.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

21.7524.3299.8783.1322.9416.2419.7315.225.323.9519.9512.524.713.2617.5610.304.562.7714.048.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)