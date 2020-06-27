Arshiya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1078.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.25% to Rs 60.06 croreNet Loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 1078.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.25% to Rs 60.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1065.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.64% to Rs 238.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.0649.13 22 238.68131.40 82 OPM %73.6862.43 -67.3558.69 - PBDT13.226.01 120 41.81-13.33 LP PBT9.672.35 311 26.10-28.15 LP NP-1078.88-4.66 -23052 -1065.55-35.16 -2931
