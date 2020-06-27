India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 31.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 31.29% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.19% to Rs 54.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 478.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 525.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

112.26136.03478.81525.218.2914.9211.4714.4915.7925.8080.6690.6813.1623.7371.2582.9511.7517.1054.3458.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)