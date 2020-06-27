JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit declines 88.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 31.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 31.29% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 112.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.19% to Rs 54.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 478.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 525.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales112.26136.03 -17 478.81525.21 -9 OPM %8.2914.92 -11.4714.49 - PBDT15.7925.80 -39 80.6690.68 -11 PBT13.1623.73 -45 71.2582.95 -14 NP11.7517.10 -31 54.3458.55 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU