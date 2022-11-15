FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Globus Spirits Ltd, Coal India Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 November 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd lost 8.89% to Rs 192.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd crashed 8.88% to Rs 733.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8685 shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd tumbled 6.29% to Rs 231.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd dropped 6.08% to Rs 542.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11305 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 6.07% to Rs 342.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13776 shares in the past one month.

