FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Foods Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd spiked 14.60% to Rs 215.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 129.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd soared 12.59% to Rs 561.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8062 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd surged 7.82% to Rs 68.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 171.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd advanced 6.65% to Rs 1502. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8148 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd spurt 6.15% to Rs 4050.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16355 shares in the past one month.

