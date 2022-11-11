JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Arfin India standalone net profit rises 10.13% in the September 2022 quarter

GNFC slumps after Q2 PAT slides 16% YoY
Business Standard

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Hindustan Foods Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2022.

Hindustan Foods Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd spiked 14.60% to Rs 215.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 129.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd soared 12.59% to Rs 561.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8062 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd surged 7.82% to Rs 68.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 171.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd advanced 6.65% to Rs 1502. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8148 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd spurt 6.15% to Rs 4050.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16355 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU