Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 39.36 points or 0.45% at 8800.26 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Coal India Ltd (down 6.31%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.12%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.07%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.06%),Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.61%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.52%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.44%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.28%), and Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 5.06%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 4.68%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 4.25%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.32 or 0.04% at 61650.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.25 points or 0.08% at 18343.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.84 points or 0.04% at 29044.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.92 points or 0.09% at 9003.26.

On BSE,1577 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

