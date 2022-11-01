FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 251.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 1230.83 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 251.28% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 1230.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1230.83885.26 39 OPM %4.973.26 -PBDT47.2622.67 108 PBT8.761.37 539 NP4.111.17 251
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU