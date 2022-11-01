FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 251.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 1230.83 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 251.28% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 1230.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1230.83885.264.973.2647.2622.678.761.374.111.17

