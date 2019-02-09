Board of Balkrishna Industries approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 08 February 2019The Board of Balkrishna Industries has approved the appointment of Shruti Shah as an Additional Director (in the category of lndependent Director) w.e.f.08 February 2019 to 07 February 2024. The Board also accepted the resignation of Khurshed M Doongaji from the Directorship (in the capacity of lndependent Director) of the Company with effect from closing business hours of 08 February, 2019 due to personal health.
