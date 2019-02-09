Board of Kilburn Chemicals considers restructuring of debt and strategic investors

-
At meeting held on 09 February 2019The Board of Kilburn Chemicals at its meeting held on 09 February 2019 has reviewed general affairs of the Company and also noted that Company's first quarterly instalment of term loan of Rs 3.32 crore payable to bankers commencing 3rd quarter of the FY 2018-19 stands overdue along with interest amounting to Rs 6.32 crore. The company has approached for restructuring its credit facilities to banks and also looking for strategic investors.
