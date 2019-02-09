Board of Balkrishna Industries considers capacity expansion of carbon black plant

JUST IN
At meeting held on 08 February 2019

The Board of Balkrishna Industries at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has considered the following -

The capex for the Carbon Black Plant was estimated at Rs 425 crore. The Company expects that the 1st phase of 60,000 MT p.a. to be commissioned by quarter ended 31 March, 2019 giving full benefits for the FY20. The 2nd Phase of 80,000 MT p.a. likely to be commissioned by FY2020-21.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 12:39 IST

