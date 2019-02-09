Board of Balkrishna Industries considers capacity expansion of carbon black plant

-
ALSO READ
Board of Balkrishna Industries approves change in directorate
Balkrishna Industries tumbles after unveiling capex plans
Balkrishna Industries slumps over 17% in three sessions
Balkrishna Industries standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter
-
At meeting held on 08 February 2019The Board of Balkrishna Industries at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has considered the following -
The capex for the Carbon Black Plant was estimated at Rs 425 crore. The Company expects that the 1st phase of 60,000 MT p.a. to be commissioned by quarter ended 31 March, 2019 giving full benefits for the FY20. The 2nd Phase of 80,000 MT p.a. likely to be commissioned by FY2020-21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU