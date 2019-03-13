Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kwality Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Mineral Development Corporation and Steel Authority of are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2019.

crashed 6.48% to Rs 46.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 4.99% to Rs 7.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 4.49% to Rs 4.89. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mineral Development Corporation Ltd fell 4.37% to Rs 87.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20943 shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of Ltd dropped 4.36% to Rs 52.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

