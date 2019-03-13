Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd spurts around 1%

-
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1285.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 15.38% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1285.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11307.05. The Sensex is at 37617.27, up 0.22%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 22.82% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11895.45, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1290.6, up 1.06% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 6.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 15.38% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 15.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
