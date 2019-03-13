Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd spurts around 1%

is quoting at Rs 1285.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in and a 15.38% gain in the Financial Services index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1285.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11307.05. The Sensex is at 37617.27, up 0.22%. has added around 22.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11895.45, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1290.6, up 1.06% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 6.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 15.38% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 15.42 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)