Volumes jump at Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd counter

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 60.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2019.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 60.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.61% to Rs.330.50. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 31.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.76% to Rs.72.50. Volumes stood at 6.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 4.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79492 shares. The stock gained 0.90% to Rs.240.95. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd clocked volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62894 shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.430.40. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 164.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.42 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.22% to Rs.367.00. Volumes stood at 165.97 lakh shares in the last session.
