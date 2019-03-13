JUST IN
SpiceJet grounds its Boeing 737 Max fleet on regulatory directives
Volumes jump at Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 60.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 60.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.61% to Rs.330.50. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 31.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.76% to Rs.72.50. Volumes stood at 6.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 4.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79492 shares. The stock gained 0.90% to Rs.240.95. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd clocked volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62894 shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.430.40. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 164.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.42 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.22% to Rs.367.00. Volumes stood at 165.97 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 14:30 IST

