JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; autos rise for 7th day
Business Standard

Future Consumer terminates its JV agreement with Mibelle A.G.

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Future Consumer announced that the Committee of Directors duly authorized by the Board of Directors has on 27 May,2020, considered and approved termination of the joint venture arrangement with Mibelle A.

G. and liquidation of joint venture company, Mibelle Future Consumer Products A. G. at Switzerland (JV Company) together with the business activities of its Indian subsidiary - Mibelle India Consumer Products Private pursuant to compliance with the applicable laws and subject to obtaining of necessary consents and approvals as may be required.

The Company is in the process of entering into definitive agreements/documents to give effect to termination of joint venture arrangement and liquidation of JV Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU