Quess Corp allots 13,667 equity shares under ESOS

Quess Corp has allotted 13,667 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the eligible emloyees who have exercised options under the Quess Corp Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 on 27 May 2020.
The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect
