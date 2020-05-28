Board of Quess Corp approves acquisition of additional 25% stake in Terrier Security Services

-
At meeting held on 27 May 2020The Board of Quess Corp at its meeting held on 27 May 2020 has approved the acquisition of additional 25% equity shares in Terrier Security Services (India) (TSSIPL); an associate company of Quess Corp (Quess) from Heptagon Technologies, another associate of Quess vide Share Purchase Agreement executed on 27 May 2020.
Post transaction, the Shareholding of Quess in "TSSIPL" stands increased from existing 49% to 74%, thereby making TSSIPL a subsidiary of Quess.
