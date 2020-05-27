Wipro launches new version of its NetOxygen loan origination solution platform

Wipro Gallagher Solutions, a Wipro company and leading provider of loan origination software solutions, announced the launch of NetOxygen v7.0, the latest version of its NetOxygen loan origination solution platform.

NetOxygen v7.0 significantly simplifies every touchpoint in the loan process, making it the most intuitive and responsive version to date.

It meets new standards and regulatory compliance and features User Interface (UI) improvements that elevate both the lender and borrower experience.

With this release, WGS continues its ongoing efforts to fuel the lender of the future through intuitive technology. NetOxygen v7.0 enhances roadmap features to improve the customer experience, increase efficiencies and reduce cycle time and overall origination costs.

