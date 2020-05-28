Uflex develops Protective Coverall 'Flex Protect' jointly with IIT-Delhi and INMAS, DRDO, Delhi.

Uflex has recently developed a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Coverall 'Flex Protect' in joint collaboration with IIT-Delhi and INMAS, DRDO, Delhi. Flex Protect that comes with Four-layered Protection and Anti-microbial Coating has been approved by The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for use by the front-line health workers who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

The protective coverall is made from a combination of Non-Woven Polypropylene Fabric and further impregnated with Anti-Microbial PPCoating through a special process to increase the breathability. As compared to other PPEKits, the Flex-Protect Coverall Standard is made of 70 GSM which makes it very comfortable and flexible, and fit to be worn for long hours as well.

In Flex Protect Coverall Standard, there are four-layers of security starting with First zipper, followed by Velcro, then Second zipper, and finally a Permanent Seal Tape.

The edges of the PPEkit are secured with high strength seam cover that shields all the holes created during stitching. The coveralls are designed with double forearm, providing safety for the healthcare workers. The equipment comes with multi-layer fastening that seals all the inlet ways.

