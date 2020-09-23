Future Enterprises skids on defaulting on interest payments of NCDs

Future Enterprises (FEL) dropped 4.23% to Rs 12.45 after the company on Tuesday said it has defaulted on interest payments of Rs 15.86 crore for its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

FEL said it has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 15.86 crore for a gross principal amount of Rs 327 crore.

"The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures due on September 20, 2020, since September 20, 2020 was holiday, interest was due on September 21, 2020," the company said.

The obligation had a coupon rate of 9.60% per annum and was paid on half-yearly basis on 20 March and 20 September each year.

Shares of FEL surged 64.90% from its 52-week low of Rs 7.55 hit on 7 April 2020.

On a consolidated basis, FEL reported net loss of Rs 394.77 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 66.58 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales slumped 50% to Rs 783.28 crore during the period under review.

FEL is engaged in the business of multi brand retail trading.

