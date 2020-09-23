Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Route Mobile Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd, Huhtamaki PPL Ltd and Tips Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2020.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd surged 18.51% to Rs 233 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36778 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd soared 15.74% to Rs 801.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd spiked 13.26% to Rs 26.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1676 shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd spurt 10.07% to Rs 290.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16059 shares in the past one month.

Tips Industries Ltd advanced 9.40% to Rs 229.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10394 shares in the past one month.

