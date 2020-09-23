Volumes spurt at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 58136 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 14.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4022 shares

Max Financial Services Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2020.

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 58136 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 14.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4022 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.578.70. Volumes stood at 8742 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 9.19 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.595.00. Volumes stood at 6.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd registered volume of 23948 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4671 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.529.70. Volumes stood at 8960 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd registered volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48404 shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.235.90. Volumes stood at 78586 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd registered volume of 93.92 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.26 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.84% to Rs.24.55. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

