Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2020.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd soared 5.90% to Rs 76.25 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd spiked 5.42% to Rs 194.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79861 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd surged 5.30% to Rs 175.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19519 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd jumped 5.23% to Rs 138.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23719 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd spurt 5.03% to Rs 183.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62498 shares in the past one month.

