Future Supply Chain Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 246.13 croreNet loss of Future Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 246.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 302.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 65.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 1140.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1112.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales246.13302.10 -19 1140.551112.77 3 OPM %26.9210.76 -22.2410.54 - PBDT48.5927.43 77 192.86106.86 80 PBT3.7916.04 -76 26.9265.16 -59 NP-33.9016.04 PL -63.8865.16 PL
