Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 48.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

