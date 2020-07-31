Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 11.02 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 48.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.0211.92 -8 48.3749.42 -2 OPM %2.543.27 -3.004.25 - PBDT0.220.34 -35 1.471.66 -11 PBT0.080.18 -56 0.921.02 -10 NP0.170.02 750 0.720.67 7
