Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 417.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 119.05% to Rs 191.58 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 417.58% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 191.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.72% to Rs 64.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.00% to Rs 623.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1449.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales191.5887.46 119 623.351449.77 -57 OPM %5.88-2.88 -2.47-2.01 - PBDT27.5017.62 56 91.3749.03 86 PBT23.6614.62 62 76.6740.32 90 NP28.265.46 418 64.5220.18 220

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:57 IST

