Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 417.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 119.05% to Rs 191.58 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 417.58% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 191.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.72% to Rs 64.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.00% to Rs 623.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1449.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

