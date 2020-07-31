Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 354.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Spinners standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the December 2019 quarter
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Sri Nandaa Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sri Nandaa Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 13.51 croreNet profit of Aditya Spinners rose 354.90% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 518.68% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 56.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.5114.98 -10 56.9760.87 -6 OPM %8.298.08 -7.376.05 - PBDT0.661.08 -39 2.862.32 23 PBT0.190.81 -77 1.080.70 54 NP4.641.02 355 5.630.91 519
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU