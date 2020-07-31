Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 354.90% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 13.51 crore

Net profit of Aditya Spinners rose 354.90% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 518.68% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 56.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.5114.98 -10 56.9760.87 -6 OPM %8.298.08 -7.376.05 - PBDT0.661.08 -39 2.862.32 23 PBT0.190.81 -77 1.080.70 54 NP4.641.02 355 5.630.91 519

