Rana Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 254.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 520.74 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 254.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 520.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 435.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 265.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 74.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 1310.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1091.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

520.74435.881310.681091.664.316.876.263.7138.7112.1968.59-36.6723.40-4.0634.67-69.26254.29-11.00265.56-74.93

