G M Breweries soars after strong Q4 performance

G M Breweries jumped 6.04% to Rs 467.25 after the company's net profit surged 155.29% to Rs 45.34 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 17.76 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter rose 17.18% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 127.70 crore. Profit before tax in Q4 March 2021 stood at Rs 53.61 crore, up by 124.78% from Rs 23.85 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Tax expense in the fourth quarter rose by 35.80% to Rs 8.27 crore from Rs 6.09 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's net profit increased by 18.02% to Rs 80.09 crore on 27.42% fall in net sales to Rs 340.12 crore in the year ended on 31 March 2021 as compared to the year ended on 31 March 2020.

The board of directors of the company has proposed for the approval of shareholders a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

G M Breweries is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of country liquor.

