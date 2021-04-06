Panacea Biotec Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2021.

Panacea Biotec Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 220.85 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14150 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd spiked 8.74% to Rs 126.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd spurt 8.46% to Rs 804.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 7.70% to Rs 1225.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

