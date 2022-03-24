Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2022.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spiked 15.68% to Rs 296.2 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd soared 13.10% to Rs 457.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1831 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 65.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd added 9.90% to Rs 36.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd spurt 7.80% to Rs 16.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

