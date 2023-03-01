G R Infraprojects bags Rs 758 cr multi modal logistics park in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects has received Letter of Award dated 28 February 2023 from National Highways Logistics Management for the Rs 758.10 crore project entailing development, operation and maintenance of multi modal logistics park (MMLP) Indore near Pithampur, in Dhar District in the State of Madhya Pradesh through public private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

