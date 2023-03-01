JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Japan Market ends higher on positive China data

Board of Punjab National Bank approves withdrawal of divestment of stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra records 8% growth in Feb sales

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2023 stood at 58,801 units, recording a YoY growth of 8%.

The company sold 30,221 units of utility vehicles, recording a YoY growth of 10% despite disruptions in supply chain of Crash Sensors and Air Bag ECUs due to unavailability of semi-conductors.

The passenger vehicle segment recorded YoY growth of 22% in with sales of 30,358 units in February 2023.

Exports for the month were at 2,250 units.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,843 units in February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU