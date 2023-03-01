Mahindra & Mahindra records 8% growth in Feb sales

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2023 stood at 58,801 units, recording a YoY growth of 8%.

The company sold 30,221 units of utility vehicles, recording a YoY growth of 10% despite disruptions in supply chain of Crash Sensors and Air Bag ECUs due to unavailability of semi-conductors.

The passenger vehicle segment recorded YoY growth of 22% in with sales of 30,358 units in February 2023.

Exports for the month were at 2,250 units.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,843 units in February 2023.

