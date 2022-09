G R Infraprojects gets transmission licence for project in Rajgarh, MP

G R Infraprojects announced that Rajgarh Transmission, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has received transmission licence from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission vide order dated 13 September 2022 for its project "Establishment of Transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (2500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh", subject to the fulfilment of the certain conditions throughout the period of licence.

The transmission licence shall, unless revoked earlier, remain in force for a period of 25 years from the date of issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)