H.G. Infra Engineering update on road project in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
H.G. Infra Engineering receives LoA for Ganga Expressway road project
Adani Enterprises unit bags LoA for road project in Maharashtra
Adani Road Transport receives LoA for NHAI road project in Maharashtra
Dilip Buildcon provisionally completes road project in Odisha
G R Infra secures LoA for road project in MP
-
G. Infra Engineering has received the letter from National Highways Authority of India (NIIAI) dated 14 September 2022 regarding declaration of Appointed date as 25 August 2022 for the project mentioned below:
6-laning with access control from Km 29.435 to Km 74.168 of Neelmangala- Tumkur including Tumkur bypass section of NH-48 in the State of Karnataka on EPC mode.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU