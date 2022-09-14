Gujarat Mineral to focus on MSME status based customer segmentation

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation announced customer segmentation based on the MSME status of the business units. Earlier segmentation was based on lignite lifting capacity of customers.

However, Financial capability will be considered in revised customer segmentation. Udyam Aadhar certificates have been collected from customers for mapping of business units to their respective MSME status.

MSMEs, as ancillary units, are complementary to large industries and this sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country. New segmentation is in the direction to promote growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) ensuring the existing price range and affording discount to Micro industries for facilitating the growth of the Indian economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)