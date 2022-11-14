Infosys BPM collaborates with IBM to launch Center of AI and Automation in Poland

-
Formed in collaboration with IBM, this center will showcase a growing portfolio of data and AI solutions that are designed to automate and accelerate the hybrid cloud journey of global enterprises.
The center will complement Infosys BPM service offerings that are built with a design thinking approach and deep domain expertise in data and AI technologies. The center launch also commemorates the 15th anniversary of Infosys BPM in Poland.
