Board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 November 2022

The Board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech at its meeting held on 14 November 2022 has approved the following appointment of directors:

1. Appointment of Debashis Chatterjee (DIN: 00823966) as Additional Director, designated as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, w.e.f. 14 November 2022 for the term of three years including;

2. Appointment of Venugopal Lambu (DIN: 08840898) as Additional Director, designated as WholeTime Director, w.e.f. 14 November 2022 for the term of three years;

3. Appointment of Apurva Purohit (DIN: 00190097) as Additional Director, designated as Independent Director, w.e.f. 14 November 2022 for a period of five years;

4. Appointment of Bijou Kurien (DIN: 01802995) as Additional Director, designated as Independent Director, w.e.f. 14 November 2022 for a period of five years ; and

5. Appointment of Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan (DIN: 00580842) as Additional Director, designated as Independent Director, w.e.f. 14 November 2022 for a period of five years.

