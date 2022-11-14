JUST IN
Board of Godrej Industries approves investment up to Rs 5 cr for captive power purpose

At meeting held on 14 November 2022

The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held has approved the investment of upto Rs 5 crore in connection with availing exemption of Electricity Duty, Cross Subsidy charge and additional surcharge works under Group Captive Power Scheme of Gujarat Wind Solar Hybrid Policy 2018, by way of subscription / purchase or otherwise in AMP Energy C&I Two / such other body corporate(s), notwithstanding that the aggregate of the investments to be made, in terms of the sanctioned limits, exceeds the limits / will exceed the limits laid down by the Act, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 13:43 IST

