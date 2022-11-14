LTI and Mindtree merger becomes effective today

Mindtree received the certified copy of the order of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree (amalgamating company).

Both the companies filed Form No. INC-28 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively, today i.e. 14 November 2022, and accordingly, the Scheme has become effective from 14 November 2022.

