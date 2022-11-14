JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

LTI fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech approves change in directorate
Business Standard

LTI and Mindtree merger becomes effective today

Capital Market 

Mindtree received the certified copy of the order of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree (amalgamating company).

Both the companies filed Form No. INC-28 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively, today i.e. 14 November 2022, and accordingly, the Scheme has become effective from 14 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU