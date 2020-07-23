G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integrated Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Heritage Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 210.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Palsoft Infosystems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Continental Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of G-Tech Info Training reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.010.06 -83 OPM %-100.00-200.00 --800.00-33.33 - PBDT-0.01-0.02 50 -0.08-0.02 -300 PBT-0.01-0.02 50 -0.08-0.02 -300 NP-0.01-0.02 50 -0.08-0.02 -300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU