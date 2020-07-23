ICICI Securities standalone net profit rises 71.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.24% to Rs 545.83 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 71.67% to Rs 193.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.24% to Rs 545.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.545.83386.4654.1749.86273.26190.54259.82174.91193.51112.72

