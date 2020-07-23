ICICI Securities standalone net profit rises 71.67% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 41.24% to Rs 545.83 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 71.67% to Rs 193.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.24% to Rs 545.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales545.83386.46 41 OPM %54.1749.86 -PBDT273.26190.54 43 PBT259.82174.91 49 NP193.51112.72 72

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:02 IST

