Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.65% to Rs 3.21 croreNet profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.71% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.214.26 -25 13.9021.29 -35 OPM %5.616.10 -6.554.60 - PBDT0.090.07 29 0.240.30 -20 PBT0.060.02 200 0.070.11 -36 NP0.060.02 200 0.070.11 -36
