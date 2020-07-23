Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.65% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.71% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.214.2613.9021.295.616.106.554.600.090.070.240.300.060.020.070.110.060.020.070.11

